Listen to new clip of Lana Del Rey & Quavo's collaborative "Tough" single

Lana Del Rey and Quavo are continuing to tease perhaps the most unexpected collaboration of 2024.

After hinting at a joint release back in May, the "Video Games" artist and the Migos rapper have shared another preview of the upcoming song, seemingly titled "Tough."

You can check out the clip now via Instagram.

Perhaps we'll learn more during Del Rey's show at Boston's Fenway Park on Thursday, which marks her first-ever U.S. headlining stadium concert.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.