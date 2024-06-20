Listen to new clip of Lana Del Rey & Quavo's collaborative "Tough" single

Primavera Sound Barcelona 2024 - Day 2 Xavi Torrent/Redferns (Xavi Torrent/Redferns)

By Josh Johnson

Lana Del Rey and Quavo are continuing to tease perhaps the most unexpected collaboration of 2024.

After hinting at a joint release back in May, the "Video Games" artist and the Migos rapper have shared another preview of the upcoming song, seemingly titled "Tough."

You can check out the clip now via Instagram.

Perhaps we'll learn more during Del Rey's show at Boston's Fenway Park on Thursday, which marks her first-ever U.S. headlining stadium concert.

