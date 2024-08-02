Listen to new albums from Jack White & The Smashing Pumpkins

Third Man Records

By Josh Johnson

It's rare in this day and age for an album to be released without any advance singles, but on Friday we got not only one but two of those from big-name rockers.

Jack White's No Name has arrived on digital platforms following its surprise vinyl-only release in July. As previously reported, the album was secretly included in purchases made on July 19 in White's Third Man Records stores.

No Name is the follow-up to White's two 2022 solo albums, Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive.

Leading up to No Name's official release, White has been playing intimate concerts with little notice, the next of which takes place in his hometown of Detroit on Aug. 5.

Meanwhile, The Smashing Pumpkins have unveiled Aghori Mhori Mei, which they'd announced just two weeks ahead of time. Aghori Mhori Mei marks the Pumpkins' 13th studio album, and their fourth since Billy Corgan reunited with original members James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin in 2018.

The Pumpkins are currently on tour playing headlining and festival dates and shows with Green Day.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

