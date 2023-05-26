Listen to the "more Lana Del Rey" version of Taylor Swift collaboration, "Snow on the Beach"

By Josh Johnson

Lana Del Rey's collaboration with Taylor Swift now officially features even more Lana Del Rey.

A new version of the joint track, titled "Snow on the Beach," appears on the "Shake It Off" superstar's newly released Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition), the deluxe edition of her 2022 album, Midnights.

While some fans thought the original Midnights recording of "Snow on the Beach" didn't feature enough of Del Rey, the updated track makes up for that with additional vocals from the "Video Games" artist, and is even titled "Snow on the Beach" feat. More Lana Del Rey.

"You asked for it, we listened," Swift wrote in an Instagram post. "Lana and I went back into the studio specifically to record more Lana on 'Snow on the Beach.'"

You can listen to the more Lana version of "Snow on the Beach" now via digital outlets.

