Listen to Liam Gallagher-sung version of "Sad Song" from Oasis' ﻿Definitely Maybe﻿ reissue

Big Brother Recordings

By Josh Johnson

A rare version of the Oasis track "Sad Song," featuring Liam Gallagher on lead vocals, has been released.

The original "Sad Song" recording was initially an exclusive bonus track on select international versions of Oasis' 1994 debut album, Definitely Maybe, and was sung by Noel Gallagher. It was later included in the 2014 20th anniversary reissue of Definitely Maybe.

The Liam version, which is out now via digital outlets, will appear on the upcoming 30th anniversary Definitely Maybe reissue. You can watch its accompanying lyric video, which features throwback Oasis photos, streaming on YouTube.

The 30th anniversary edition of Definitely Maybe will be released Aug. 30. It also includes outtakes and recordings from the original abandoned album sessions.

