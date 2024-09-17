Listen to The Kills cover Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever"

By Josh Johnson

The Kills have shared a cover of Billie Eilish's song "Happier Than Ever."

The recording is included on an upcoming EP dubbed Happier Girls Sessions, due out Friday. The five-track set also includes stripped-down renditions of songs off the latest Kills record, 2023's God Games.

"I'd always really dug 'Happier Than Ever' and found myself singing it around the house all the time," says vocalist Alison Mosshart.

She adds, "Thank you Billie for writing such a brilliant song!"

You can listen to the "Happier Than Ever" cover now via digital outlets.

The Kills will play a run of U.S. dates in October.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

