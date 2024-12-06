Listen to deluxe version of The Revivalists' '﻿Pour It Out into the Night﻿' album

Concord Records
By Josh Johnson

The Revivalists have released a deluxe version of their latest album, Pour It Out into the Night.

The expanded set includes the bonus track "Zombie (Wild Coming Out)," various acoustic and live recordings, and collaborations with The Head and the HeartBig Freedia and others.

The original Pour It Out Into the Night was released in 2023, and includes the singles "Kid" and "Good Old Days."

Meanwhile, frontman David Shaw put out a new solo record, Take a Look Inside, in October.

