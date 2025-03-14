Listen to Danielle Haim sing on new Bon Iver song, 'If Only I Could Wait'

Jagjaguwar
By Josh Johnson

If a new HAIM song isn't enough for you, perhaps an extra shot of Danielle Haim will help.

The sister trio's middle sibling is featured on a new track from Bon Iver called "If Only I Could Wait." Bon Iver's Justin Vernon describes "If Only I Could Wait" as a "bilateral crying question" asking, "How long can the two of us hang on to each other?"

You can listen to "If Only I Could Wait" now and watch its accompanying lyric video on YouTube. The song will also appear on the upcoming Bon Iver album SABLE, fABLE, due out April 11.

As for that new HAIM song, that would be "Relationships," which dropped on Wednesday. It marks the first single off the next HAIM album, the follow-up to 2020's Women in Music Pt. III.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!