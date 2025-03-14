Listen to Danielle Haim sing on new Bon Iver song, 'If Only I Could Wait'

If a new HAIM song isn't enough for you, perhaps an extra shot of Danielle Haim will help.

The sister trio's middle sibling is featured on a new track from Bon Iver called "If Only I Could Wait." Bon Iver's Justin Vernon describes "If Only I Could Wait" as a "bilateral crying question" asking, "How long can the two of us hang on to each other?"

You can listen to "If Only I Could Wait" now and watch its accompanying lyric video on YouTube. The song will also appear on the upcoming Bon Iver album SABLE, fABLE, due out April 11.

As for that new HAIM song, that would be "Relationships," which dropped on Wednesday. It marks the first single off the next HAIM album, the follow-up to 2020's Women in Music Pt. III.

