Listen to Clairo cover Lana Del Rey's "Brooklyn Baby"

Clairo has released a cover of the Lana Del Rey song "Brooklyn Baby."

The "Sofia" artist put her spin on the Ultraviolence cut for the Spotify Singles series. You can listen to it now exclusively on Spotify.

Clairo released a new album, Charm, in July. It includes the single "Sexy to Someone" and the viral TikTok track "Juna."

You can catch Clairo touring the U.S. in support of Charm in September. She's also playing a sold-out run of residency dates in Los Angeles and New York City.

