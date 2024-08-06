Listen to Clairo cover Lana Del Rey's "Brooklyn Baby"

The Ally Coalition Presents The 9th Annual Talent Show Taylor Hill/Getty Images for The Ally Coalition (Taylor Hill/Getty Images for The Ally Coalit)

By Josh Johnson

Clairo has released a cover of the Lana Del Rey song "Brooklyn Baby."

The "Sofia" artist put her spin on the Ultraviolence cut for the Spotify Singles series. You can listen to it now exclusively on Spotify.

Clairo released a new album, Charm, in July. It includes the single "Sexy to Someone" and the viral TikTok track "Juna."

You can catch Clairo touring the U.S. in support of Charm in September. She's also playing a sold-out run of residency dates in Los Angeles and New York City.

