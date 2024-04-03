Listen to Bleachers' version of "Almost Like Being in Love" for '﻿The New Look'﻿ soundtrack

Shadow of the City

By Josh Johnson

Bleachers have shared their take on the song "Almost Like Being in Love," recorded for the soundtrack to the Apple TV+ series The New Look.

"Almost Like Being in Love" was originally written for the 1947 musical Brigadoon, and has been performed by artists including Ella Fitzgerald and Nat King Cole. You can listen to Bleachers' version via digital outlets.

The New Look soundtrack, which Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff produced, is out now in conjunction with the show's season finale, which premiered Wednesday, April 3. It also features The 1975, Lana Del Rey, Florence + the Machine and beabadoobee.

Bleachers, meanwhile, put out their new, self-titled album in March. They'll launch a U.S. tour in May after playing Coachella.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

