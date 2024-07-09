Listen to acoustic version of AWOLNATION's "Panoramic View" single

AWOLNATION has released an acoustic version of their single "Panoramic View."

Speaking about the unplugged recording, frontman Aaron Bruno shares, "I want you to be able to hear some of the harmonies and focus on some of the elements that maybe you can't with all the drums and all the fun production around the regular version."

You can listen for yourself now via digital outlets.

"Panoramic View" is the lead single off AWOLNATION's upcoming album, The Phantom Five, due out August 30. The record also includes the song "Jump Sit Stand March," featuring Dead Sara's Emily Armstrong.

AWOLNATION will hit the road on a tour with 311 on July 20 in Cincinnati.

