Lisa Loeb was "very flattered" by Dave Grohl's death metal "Stay" cover: "I love it"

By Josh Johnson

Nearly 30 years after Lisa Loeb's "Stay (I Missed You)" hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the world got the death metal version of the '90s classic it never knew it needed, courtesy of Dave Grohl.

The Foo Fighters frontman put a heavy spin on "Stay" alongside producer Greg Kurstin during their Hanukkah Sessions series in 2021. As Loeb tells ABC Audio, her connection with Grohl began when she performed "Stay" live with the Foos.

"We played some fundraisers and things together, and that was one of the songs they learned," Loeb says, adding that Grohl told her, "Oh my gosh, this song is really hard to learn."

Perhaps that's why Grohl took "Stay" in such a drastic direction with his cover, which features growling vocals and pounding guitar riffs. He did, ahem, "stay" true to the original's video, though, sporting a dress and Loeb's signature glasses.

"I was very flattered," Loeb says. "My dad called and he's like, 'Uh-oh, they're making fun of your song.' And I said, 'No, this is, like, the highest form of flattery.' I love it."

