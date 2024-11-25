Linkin Park's ﻿'From Zero﻿' debuts at #2 on ﻿'Billboard'﻿ 200

Linkin Park's comeback album, From Zero, has debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200.

The first record from the "In the End" outfit since the 2017 death of frontman Chester Bennington, and their first with new singer Emily Armstrong, earned a total of 97,000 equivalent album units; 72,000 were traditional album sales.

Of Linkin Park's eight full-length albums, five hit #1 on the Billboard 200: 2003's Meteora, 2007's Minutes to Midnight, 2010's A Thousand Suns, 2012's Living Things and 2017's One More Light. Their 2000 debut, Hybrid Theory, peaked at #2, while 2014's The Hunting Party reached #3. Linkin Park also hit #1 with their 2004 Jay-Z collaboration, Collision Course.

Linkin Park announced From Zero in September, ending the band's seven-year hiatus. It includes the lead single "The Emptiness Machine," which hit #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock and Alternative Airplay charts.

Since returning, LP has played a number of one-off concerts around the world. They'll launch a full tour in support of From Zero in 2025.

