Linkin Park headlining 2025 Sonic Temple; full lineup revealed

Linkin Park will headline the 2025 Sonic Temple festival, taking place May 8-11 in Columbus, Ohio.

The reformed "Numb" outfit, who announced their return in November with new singer Emily Armstrong, lead the bill alongside Korn and the previously announced Metallica. The "Enter Sandman" metallers are playing two nights at the festival, each featuring completely different set lists.

Also on the lineup are Incubus, Alice in Chains, Rob Zombie, Bad Omens, Three Days Grace, Alice Cooper, I Prevail, Chevelle, Motionless in White, Mastodon, Bullet for My Valentine, Ice Nine Kills, Killswitch Engage, Jimmy Eat World, grandson, Sevendust and Trivium, among many others.

"We're thrilled to finally reveal the full lineup to our fans!" says festival producer Danny Wimmer. "Bringing two nights of Metallica to Sonic Temple has been years in the making, and we're excited to make it a reality. With over 100 bands, including powerhouses Korn, Bad Omens and Incubus, alongside the highly

anticipated return of Linkin Park, and the reunion of Three Days Grace with Adam Gontier, 2025 is shaping

up to be an unforgettable year."

Tickets are on sale now. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit SonicTempleFestival.com.

