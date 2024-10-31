Linkin Park announces ﻿'From Zero' ﻿in-store listening events

By Josh Johnson

Want to hear Linkin Park's new album, From Zero, early?

The reformed "Numb" outfit has announced a series of in-store listening events, taking place in more than 100 locations throughout the U.S. on Nov. 9, nearly a week before From Zero drops on Nov. 15.

For full details, contact your local store. You can check out a list of all the participating locations on LP's Instagram.

From Zero marks Linkin Park's first new album since the 2017 death of frontman Chester Bennington. The group announced their return in September while introducing their new singer, Emily Armstrong.

Lead single "The Emptiness Machine" sits at #1 on both Billboard's Mainstream Rock and Alternative Airplay charts. Linkin Park has also released the album cuts "Heavy Is the Crown" and "Over Each Other."

