Linkin Park announces ﻿'From Zero' album with new vocalist Emily Armstrong

Linkin Park has announced a new album with a new singer.

The record is called From Zero and is due out Nov. 15. It will feature Emily Armstrong of the band Dead Sara on vocals alongside founding member Mike Shinoda.

Armstrong steps into the role in place of late frontman Chester Bennington, who passed away in July 2017. The current LP lineup also includes original members Brad Delson, Dave "Phoenix" Farrell and Joe Hahn, as well as new drummer Colin Brittain in place of Rob Bourdon.

"Before Linkin Park, our first band name was Xero," Shinoda says in a statement. "This album title refers to both this humble beginning and the journey we're currently undertaking. Sonically and emotionally, it is about past, present, and future—embracing our signature sound, but new and full of life."

"It was made with a deep appreciation for our new and longtime bandmates, our friends, our family, and our fans," Shinoda adds. "We are proud of what Linkin Park has become over the years, and excited about the journey ahead."

The lead single off From Zero is called "The Emptiness Machine," which is available now via digital outlets. Linkin Park debuted the song Thursday during a livestream concert, which marked their first live performance since their tribute show to Bennington in October 2017.

Linkin Park will play concerts at Los Angeles' Kia Forum on Sept. 11 and New York City's Barclays Center on Sept. 16, followed by shows in Germany, London, South Korea and Colombia.

Presales begin Friday for members of the LP Underground fan club. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit LinkinPark.com.

Here's the From Zero track list:

"From Zero (Intro)"

"The Emptiness Machine"

"Cut the Bridge"

"Heavy Is the Crown"

"Over Each Other"

"Casualty"

"Overflow"

"Two Faced"

"Stained"

"IGYEIH"

"Good Things Go"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.