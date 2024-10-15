Linkin Park to coheadline Sick New World 2025 festival; full lineup announced

By Josh Johnson

The reformed Linkin Park is coheadlining the 2025 Sick New World festival, taking place April 12 in Las Vegas.

The "Numb" outfit, which announced their return in September with new vocalist Emily Armstrong in place of the late Chester Bennington, leads the bill alongside the previously announced Metallica.

The bill also includes Queens of the Stone Age, AFI, Evanescence, 311, Gojira, Three Days Grace, The Flaming Lips, Daron Malakian and Scars on Broadway, Down, Mastodon, Kittie, The Hives, Refused, The Sisters of Mercy and Underoath.

Registration is open now for a presale beginning Friday at 10 a.m. PT. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit SickNewWorldFest.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!