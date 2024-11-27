Linkin Park sets new ﻿'Billboard﻿' record with ﻿'From Zero﻿' album

Warner Records
By Josh Johnson

Linkin Park has set a new Billboard chart record with their comeback album, From Zero.

The entirety of the top 10 on the Hot Hard Rock Songs chart consists of songs off From Zero, marking the first time a single act has occupied every spot from #1 to #10 on that particular ranking since it began in 2020.

Lead single "The Emptiness Machine" currently sits at #1, followed by "Heavy Is the Crown," "Two Faced," "Over Each Other," "Cut the Bridge," "Stained," "Good Things Go," "Overflow," "Casualty" and "IGYEIH."

The only From Zero cut not currently charting on Hot Hard Rock Songs is the 22-second introductory title track.

From Zero marks the first Linkin Park album since the 2017 death of frontman Chester Bennington, and their first with new singer Emily Armstrong. It debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200.

Linkin Park will launch a full tour in support of From Zero in 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

