Linkin Park to perform at final game of Champions League soccer tournament

Linkin Park Perform In Hamburg Joern Pollex/Redferns (Joern Pollex/Redferns)
By Josh Johnson

Linkin Park will be performing at the final game of the UEFA Champions League European soccer tournament.

The "Numb" outfit will take the pitch at Germany's Munich Football Arena ahead of the match as part of the Kick Off Show event.

"This marks a totally new experience for us as a band," LP says. "We're excited to share some of our favorite songs from the past and present, with the thousands in the crowd and millions watching around the world."

You can watch the Kick Off Show via the UEFA YouTube channel.

The Champions League performance falls in the middle of Linkin Park's world tour in support of their 2024 comeback album, From Zero. The U.S. leg launches April 26 in Austin, Texas.

From Zero marked LP's first album with new vocalist Emily Armstrong and their first since the 2017 death of frontman Chester Bennington. A deluxe edition drops May 16.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

