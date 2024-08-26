Linkin Park launches countdown clock, concluding Wednesday

By Josh Johnson

Linkin Park is up to something.

On Saturday, the "Numb" rockers launched a countdown clock beginning at 100 hours. It'll hit zero on Wednesday, at exactly 2:15:06 p.m. ET.

You can follow along via LinkinPark.com.

LP didn't offer any details about what the clock is counting down to, but it comes several months after Billboard reported in May that members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson and Dave "Phoenix" Farrell were discussing a possible reunion tour for 2025, possibly with a female vocalist in place of late frontman Chester Bennington. Members Rob Bourdon and Joe Hahn were not mentioned in the report.

Linkin Park hasn't performed since their 2017 tribute concert to Bennington, who died earlier that year. They have put out a number of archival releases over the years, including 20th anniversary reissues for their Hybrid Theory and Meteora.

Stay tuned.

