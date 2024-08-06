Linkin Park, Green Day, Imagine Dragons & more among 2024 MTV VMA nominees

Bands including Linkin Park, Green Day and Imagine Dragons are among the nominees for the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

Up for the Best Rock category are Green Day's "Dilemma," Bon Jovi's "Legendary," Coldplay's "feelslikeimfallinginlove," Kings of Leon's "Mustang," Lenny Kravitz's "Human" and U2's "Atomic City."

The Best Alternative nominees are Linkin Park's "Friendly Fire," Imagine Dragons' "Eyes Closed," Bleachers' "Tiny Moves," Hozier's "Too Sweet," Benson Boone's "Beautiful Things" and Teddy Swims' "Lose Control (Live)."

Billie Eilish's "LUNCH" is up for Video of the Year, and her Barbie song "What Was I Made For" is nominated in the Video for Good category along with Coldplay's "feelslikeimfallinginlove." Bleachers' "Tiny Moves" will compete for Best Direction and Best Choreography.

The 2024 VMAs take place Sept. 10 at New York's UBS Arena. You can vote for your favorites now through Aug. 30 via Vote.MTV.com.

