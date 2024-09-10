The Linda Lindas premiere ﻿﻿title track off ﻿'No Obligation﻿' album

The Linda Lindas have premiered a new song called "No Obligation," the title track off their upcoming sophomore album, No Obligation.

"[Bassist] Eloise [Wong] wrote this ripper because we won't adhere to what anyone else thinks we should sound like or who they think we are," the band says. "We don't make music out of obligation- we make music out of love."

You can listen to "No Obligation" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

The album No Obligation, the follow-up to 2022's Growing Up, drops Oct. 11.

The Linda Lindas are currently on tour opening for Green Day.

