The Linda Lindas premiere new 'No Obligation' song, "Yo Me Estreso"

Epitaph Records

By Josh Johnson

The Linda Lindas have premiered a new song called "Yo Me Estreso," a track off their upcoming album, No Obligation.

The "Oh!" outfit describes "Yo Me Estreso," which translates from Spanish to "I Get Stressed," as "inspired by listening to a lot of [Mexican music subgenres] corridos tumbados, banda and Duranguense and blending that into our own punk style!"

You can listen to "Yo Me Estreso" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video, which features a cameo from an accordion-playing "Weird Al" Yankovic, streaming now on YouTube.

No Obligation, the sophomore follow-up to 2022's Growing Up, drops Oct. 11.

The Linda Lindas are currently on tour opening for Green Day.

