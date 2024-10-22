The Linda Lindas announce 2025 headlining tour

By Josh Johnson

After spending the summer playing stadiums opening for Green Day, The Linda Lindas will launch their own North American tour in 2025.

The headlining outing kicks off March 21 in San Francisco and will wrap up April 26 in Toronto. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

"WE'RE GOING ON A NORTH AMERICAN WIDE HEADLINE TOUR AND IT'S GONNA BE EPIC!!!!" the band declares.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheLindaLindas.com.

The Linda Lindas will be supporting their new album, No Obligation, which dropped Oct. 11.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!