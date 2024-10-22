The Linda Lindas announce 2025 headlining tour

After spending the summer playing stadiums opening for Green Day, The Linda Lindas will launch their own North American tour in 2025.

The headlining outing kicks off March 21 in San Francisco and will wrap up April 26 in Toronto. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

"WE'RE GOING ON A NORTH AMERICAN WIDE HEADLINE TOUR AND IT'S GONNA BE EPIC!!!!" the band declares.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheLindaLindas.com.

The Linda Lindas will be supporting their new album, No Obligation, which dropped Oct. 11.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.