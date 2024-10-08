The Linda Lindas share new '﻿No Obligation'﻿ song, "Nothing Would Change"

By Josh Johnson

The Linda Lindas have shared one final preview of their upcoming album, No Obligation.

The latest track is called "Nothing Would Change" and reflects on getting older with the lyrics, "Running was a game/ Now we're both running away/ Remember in those days/ We thought nothing would change."

You can listen to "Nothing Would Change" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

No Obligation is due out Friday. It's The Linda Lindas' sophomore follow-up to their 2022 debut, Growing Up.

The Linda Lindas spent the summer opening for Green Day's stadium tour. They're playing a No Obligation release show in Los Angeles on Friday.

