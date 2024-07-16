The Linda Lindas detail sophomore album, ﻿'No Obligation'

The Linda Lindas have announced a new album called No Obligation.

The sophomore follow-up to the group's 2022 debut, Growing Up, arrives Oct. 11. You can listen to the single "All in My Head" now via digital outlets.

No Obligation also includes the previously released tracks "Too Many Things" and "Resolution/Revolution."

The Linda Lindas will be touring the U.S. while opening for Green Day starting July 29 in Washington, D.C. They also just opened for The Rolling Stones during a July 13 show in Los Angeles.

Here's the No Obligation track list:

"No Obligation"

"All in My Head"

"Lose Yourself"

"Too Many Things"

"Once Upon a Time"

"Yo Me Estreso"

"Cartographers"

"Don't Think"

"Resolution/Revolution"

"Nothing Would Change"

"Excuse Me"

"Stop"

