Liam Gallagher responds to Oasis lineup report

Liam Gallagher has shared a response to NME's report claiming to reveal the full band lineup for Oasis' reunion tour.

In an article published Wednesday morning, NME says that Liam and Noel Gallagher will be joined by former Oasis guitarists Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs and Gem Archer and bassist Andy Bell, as well as new drummer Joey Waronker, who played with bands including R.E.M. and Atoms for Peace. NME cites "sources working closely with the band and tour" for the information.

Taking to social media after the piece was released, Liam did not comment on the accuracy of the report, instead focusing on how and why the info leaked.

"NME tell me who your source pots are that keep giving you info about OASIS and I'll give you an exclusive interview about up n coming OASIS tour," Liam writes. "You can have it all but how much do you want it."

Liam contends that "it's not the lineup reveal I'm bothered about," but he's instead "more bothered about the line where it says a source close to the band and tour."

"That really causes me a great deal of concern," he writes.

Oasis hasn't yet officially confirmed NME's reporting, but if it's true, the tour will mark the first time Bonehead and Archer have played together in Oasis, as the latter replaced the former in 1999.

The Oasis reunion tour launches in July in the U.K. before coming to the U.S. in August.

