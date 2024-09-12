Liam Gallagher mocks Fontaines D.C. following Oasis comments: "I've seen better dressed ROADIES"

By Josh Johnson

While Liam Gallagher may no longer be calling Noel Gallagher a potato since Oasis reunited, that doesn't mean he's going to be playing nice with all other bands.

"Starburster" outfit Fontaines D.C. has found themselves in Liam's crosshairs after guitarist Carlos O'Connell told Studio Brussel that he "couldn't really give a s***" about Oasis getting back together. Bassist Conor Deegan III had a similar opinion, sharing, "I'm not excited about it either, to be honest."

Upon hearing of the Fontaines D.C. comments, Liam tweeted, "F*** them ... I've seen better dressed ROADIES."

"They look like a s*** EMF," he added, which seems like an unnecessary shot at the "Unbelievable" band.

All of which is to say that Fontaines D.C. is probably not going to open for Oasis' reunion tour, which launches in July 2025. Although, if the Oasis reunion has taught us anything, it's that even the most broken of fences can still be mended.

