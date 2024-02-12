Liam Gallagher isn't thrilled about Oasis' Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination

Oasis is among the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees, and Liam Gallagher has some thoughts.

In a social media post, Gallagher declares, "F*** the Rock n Roll hall of fame."

When someone replies that they'd voted for Oasis on the fall ballot, Gallagher writes back, "Don't waste your time ... as much as it's appreciated it's all a load of bollox."

"I don't need some w*** award by some geriatric in a cowboy hat," he adds.

Gallagher's estranged brother and former bandmate Noel Gallagher hasn't yet shared his thoughts on Oasis' nomination, but Liam seems to think he'd be into it.

"The little fella loves hanging out with celebrities so he'd prob go," Liam writes.

The 2024 Rock Hall inductees will be announced in April. The other nominees are Jane's Addiction, Ozzy Osbourne, Dave Matthews Band, Lenny Kravitz, Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Cher, Eric B. & Rakim, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang, Sade, A Tribe Called Quest and the late Sinéad O'Connor.

