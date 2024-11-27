Liam Gallagher fires back at Sex Pistols' Glen Matlock for calling Oasis 'boring'

By Josh Johnson

Liam Gallagher has fired back at Glen Matlock after the Sex Pistols bassist called Oasis "boring."

Speaking with NME, Matlock described the "Wonderwall" outfit's music as "kind of samey," though added that the recently reunited Gallagher brothers are "nice blokes."

"I've gotta be careful what I say because I bump into Noel quite a lot. He lives around the corner from me," Matlock said. "I think Liam is fantastic. He sings great – he's like [ex-Pistols frontman] Johnny Rotten but can carry a tune. He's got a magnetic stage personality: he can just stand there and it's riveting."

Matlock then added, "The rest of the guys? No. I think they're boring live. I'd never go to see 'em."

In response to Matlock's comments, perhaps indicating that he didn't see the part where he called him "riveting," Liam has shared an all-caps social media post reading, "F*** HIM SID WAS THE PISTOLS."

Sid, of course, is Sid Vicious, the onetime Sex Pistols bassist who replaced original member Matlock in 1977. Vicious died in 1979, and Matlock has been the Pistols' bassist in all subsequent reunions, including the current incarnation, which features Frank Carter in place of Johnny Rotten.

Oasis, meanwhile, is gearing up for their big 2025 reunion tour, marking Noel and Liam's first shows together since breaking up in 2009. The worldwide outing launches in the U.K. in July and comes to the U.S. in August.

