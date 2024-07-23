The "legitimate, ridiculous, real, fake" Pavement movie premiering at Venice Film Festival

The Pavement movie Pavements is set to premiere at the 2024 Venice Film Festival.

What the film is, beyond being about the "Cut Your Hair" outfit, is something of a mystery. Back in 2022, filmmaker Alex Ross Perry told The New Yorker that he was directing the project, which he described as "legitimate, ridiculous, real, fake, idiotic, cliché, illogical," comparing it to a combination of various Bob Dylan movies.

"You take the Todd Haynes Bob Dylan movie, the [Martin] Scorsese documentary, the [D.A.] Pennebaker documentary, and the movie Dylan himself directed that everyone hates and put them all in a blender," Perry said.

Perry also directed an off-Broadway Pavement musical called Slanted! Enchanted!

In addition to its Venice premiere, we also know the Pavements cast, which includes Stranger Things' Joe Keery, Jason Schwartzman and Nat Wolff.

The Venice Film Festival takes place Aug. 28 to Sept. 7.

