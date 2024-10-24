LCD Soundsystem playing 2025 Primavera Sound + readying new album

By Josh Johnson

Barcelona's Primavera Sound festival has announced its 2025 lineup and, in the process, revealed that LCD Soundsystem is readying a new album.

Along with announcing the "Dance Yrself Clean" outfit being on the bill, organizers share that LCD "will come back to the festival (and with a new album!) to make it clear that, although they are an inherent part of our best memories, their time is always now."

The news comes after LCD put out a new song called "X-Ray Eyes" on Tuesday. "X-Ray Eyes" follows the 2022 single "new body rhumba," which was recorded for the movie White Noise.

The most recent LCD Soundsystem album is 2017's American Dream.

Primavera Sound takes place June 5-7. The lineup also includes TV on the Radio, Turnstile, Fontaines D.C., HAIM, Wet Leg and beabadoobee.

For more info, visit PrimaveraSound.com.

In the meantime, you can catch LCD Soundsystem live during their upcoming Los Angeles and New York City residencies, beginning Oct. 31 and Nov. 21, respectively.

