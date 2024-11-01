LCD Soundsystem clarifies new album status: 'There's no finished LP yet'

LCD Soundsystem has shared a statement clarifying the progress of the band's next album.

In October, a new song from the "Dance Yrself Clean" outfit called "X-Ray Eyes" premiered on the online radio platform NTS Radio. A few days later, the band was announced as part of the 2025 Primavera Sound lineup, with the festival's press release declaring that a new LCD record was in the works.

In a Facebook post Friday, frontman James Murphy confirms that LCD is indeed working on a new album, although they don't have any concrete release plans.

"['X-Ray Eyes' is] the first single of what's shaping up to be a new album," Murphy shares. "Don't ask me when that is, because we're still working on it. But it feels very good to be putting out new music."

Murphy does add, though, "No, there's no finished LP yet."

"But when we're not playing shows, it's getting closer and closer to completion," he continues. "So that's the news. Anything else you hear is bulls*** speculation."

In the meantime, you can listen to "X-Ray Eyes" now on the digital platform of your choice. It marks the first new LCD song since 2022's "new body rhumba." Their most recent album is 2017's American Dream.

LCD Soundsystem is currently playing a Los Angeles residency, which launched Thursday. They'll commence a New York City residency on Nov. 21.

