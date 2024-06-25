LCD Soundsystem playing inaugural A Big Beautiful Block Party

By Josh Johnson

LCD Soundsystem is playing the inaugural A Big Beautiful Block Party, a new event from the organizers of Las Vegas' Life Is Beautiful festival.

A Big Beautiful Block Party will take place Sept. 27-28 in Downtown Vegas. The bill also includes Jamie xx, Justice, Jungle, James Blake and Thundercat.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. PT. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit LifeIsBeautiful.com.

Meanwhile, the Life Is Beautiful festival won't be taking place in 2024. In teasing the Block Party announcement, organizers shared that the new event "isn't a replacement - it's an additional way to celebrate in the streets of our beloved city!"

"In time, these two events will coexist," they added.

