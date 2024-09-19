LCD Soundsystem schedules 2024 NYC residency dates

LCD Soundsystem is bringing back their New York City residency for a fourth year.

The 2024 edition of the "Dance Yrself Clean" outfit's annual NYC trip consists of three four-show runs taking place at the Knockdown Center in Queens over Nov. 21-24, Dec. 5-8 and Dec. 12-15.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. ET. American Express card members will have access to a presale beginning Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. ET.

For all ticket info, visit the site YouAreHere.BoweryPresents.com.

LCD Soundsystem is also playing a residency in Los Angeles starting Halloween night.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.