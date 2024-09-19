LCD Soundsystem schedules 2024 NYC residency dates

By Josh Johnson

LCD Soundsystem is bringing back their New York City residency for a fourth year.

The 2024 edition of the "Dance Yrself Clean" outfit's annual NYC trip consists of three four-show runs taking place at the Knockdown Center in Queens over Nov. 21-24, Dec. 5-8 and Dec. 12-15.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. ET. American Express card members will have access to a presale beginning Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. ET.

For all ticket info, visit the site YouAreHere.BoweryPresents.com.

LCD Soundsystem is also playing a residency in Los Angeles starting Halloween night.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!