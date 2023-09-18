Lauren Mayberry covers "That Thing You Do!" during NYC show

Lauren Mayberry has added another cover to her solo set.

The CHVRCHES frontwoman performed a rendition of "That Thing You Do!" — the title song from the 1996 Tom Hanks movie — during her show in New York City on Sunday, September 17. She was joined by Winnetka Bowling League's Matthew Koma, who's also known as Mr. Hilary Duff.

Fan-shot footage of the cover was posted to YouTube and social media.

Previously, Mayberry debuted her take on Madonna's "Like a Prayer" during first solo live show, which took place earlier in September. Her tour continues through the end of the month.

Mayberry's debut solo song — "Are You Awake?" — is out now.

