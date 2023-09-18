Lauren Mayberry covers "That Thing You Do!" during NYC show

CHVRCHES Perform At Rock City Luke Brennan/Getty Images (Luke Brennan/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Lauren Mayberry has added another cover to her solo set.

The CHVRCHES frontwoman performed a rendition of "That Thing You Do!" — the title song from the 1996 Tom Hanks movie — during her show in New York City on Sunday, September 17. She was joined by Winnetka Bowling League's Matthew Koma, who's also known as Mr. Hilary Duff.

Fan-shot footage of the cover was posted to YouTube and social media.

Previously, Mayberry debuted her take on Madonna's "Like a Prayer" during first solo live show, which took place earlier in September. Her tour continues through the end of the month.

Mayberry's debut solo song — "Are You Awake?" — is out now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!