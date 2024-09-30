The Last Dinner Party addresses fans feeling "uncomfortable and disrespected" by show security

The Last Dinner Party has issued a statement addressing fans who felt "uncomfortable and disrespected" by security staff during a scheduled show in the Engine Shed venue in England on Saturday.

Several male attendees who went to the show by themselves reported on social media that they were taken aside by venue security, were searched and were questioned about their knowledge of the band.

In a post to their Instagram Story, the "Nothing Matters" outfit writes, "We want to make it very clear that those policies were created and enforced by the venue at the own discretion, and were not made in consultation with us."

"They do not reflect our beliefs and would not have been implemented had we been made aware of them in advance," the post continues. "Our shows are intended by be safe, welcoming spaces for everyone, which is something we deeply care about ... Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend our shows. We are appalled and disappointed that anyone was made to feel otherwise."

The Engine Shed has also posted a statement saying that a preliminary investigation into what happened "indicates that after information was provided to our security team about incidents at a previous The Last Dinner Party gig, the venue management team made an ad-hoc change to our policy."

"Although the policy was changed with the right intentions, this change resulted in the unacceptable treatment of some guests, and The Engine Shed would like to fully apologize to anyone affected," the statement adds.

Meanwhile, the show itself didn't even end up happening, as it was canceled at the last minute due a band member falling ill.

