The Last Dinner Party and girl in red will be opening for Olivia Rodrigo during London's BST Hyde Park festival.

The show takes place June 27. Presales are underway, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday.

For all ticket info, visit BST-HydePark.com.

As previously reported, Noah Kahan is also headlining a BST Hyde Park show, taking place July 4.

