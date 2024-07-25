The Last Dinner Party, Beth Gibbons nominated for 2024 Mercury Prize

The Last Dinner Party and Beth Gibbons are among the nominees for the 2024 Mercury Prize.

Their respective albums, Prelude to Ecstasy and Lives Outgrown, have made the short list for the prestigious award, which honors the best record of the year among acts in the U.K. and Ireland.

"Shortlisted for a @mercuryprize?!" the "Nothing Matters" outfit writes in an Instagram post. "THANK YOU!!! It is such an honor and we couldn't be happier."

Gibbons, who won the Mercury Prize in 1995 alongside Portishead with Dummy, shares, "You don't get many surprises at this age but just heard that Lives Outgrown is one of the 12 Albums of the Year shortlisted for the @mercuryprize - so happy!"

The 2024 Mercury Prize winner will be revealed in September. For more info, visit MercuryPrize.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.