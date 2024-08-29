The Last Dinner Party announces deluxe 'Prelude to Ecstasy' album

The Last Dinner Party has announced a deluxe edition of their debut album, Prelude to Ecstasy.

The expanded set is due out Oct. 11. It features nine bonus tracks, including acoustic versions and covers — one of which, a rendition of the Sparks song "This Town Ain't Big Enough for Both of Us," is out now via digital outlets.

The original Prelude to Ecstasy dropped in February and includes The Last Dinner Party's breakout single, "Nothing Matters." It was also nominated for the prestigious Mercury Prize, which honors the best album of the year from the U.K. or Ireland.

The Last Dinner Party is also releasing Prelude to Ecstasy The Film on Sept. 12.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.