Lana Del Rey releasing new album '﻿The Right Person Will Stay'﻿ in 2025

Lana Del Rey is officially releasing a new album in 2025.

The "Video Games" artist has announced that she'll be putting out a record called The Right Person Will Stay on May 21.

"Happy for you to hear a few songs coming up before Stagecoach," Del Rey writes in an Instagram post, referring to the country festival taking place in April.

Speaking of country, Del Rey has been teasing over the past year that she recorded a country record called Lasso. It's unclear whether Lasso is a different record from The Right Person Will Stay or if maybe one morphed into the other, but Del Rey has released two albums in a single year before, so perhaps we'll still be getting both.

Del Rey's most recent album is 2023's Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd. Since then, she's put out a collaboration with rapper Quavo, "Tough," and a cover of John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads."

