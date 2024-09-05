Lana Del Rey playing 2025 Stagecoach festival

After headlining Coachella 2024, Lana Del Rey is headed to Stagecoach in 2025.

The "Summertime Sadness" artist is on the lineup for next year's edition of the country festival, which takes place April 25-27 in Indio, California, the same site as Coachella.

You may recall that Del Rey put out a cover of John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads" in 2023 and has been working on a country album.

The Stagecoach 2025 lineup also includes headliner Jelly Roll, who's charted on Billboard's Alternative Airplay ranking with the singles "Dead Man Walking" and "Need a Favor."

Tickets go on sale Sept. 13 at 11 a.m. PT. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit StagecoachFestival.com.

