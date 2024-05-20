Lana Del Rey covers "Sweet Home Alabama" with Jelly Roll at Hangout Fest

The 2024 Hangout Fest featured the debut of a new collaborative band: Jelly Del Rey.

Lana Del Rey invited Jelly Roll onstage for her headlining set on Friday for a joint rendition of Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Sweet Home Alabama." Hangout takes place in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

As seen in fan-shot footage, the cover featured a couple of lyric changes, including the line about Neil Young, which Del Rey sang as "I hope you all will remember that in the end/ they really did/ squash that beef into the ground."

Del Rey's set marked her first show following her two headlining sets at Coachella in April, which featured guest spots from Billie Eilish, Jack Antonoff, Jon Batiste and Camila Cabello.

Following a trip to Europe, Del Rey will be back stateside for a June 20 show at Boston's Fenway Park, marking her first-ever U.S. headlining stadium performance.

