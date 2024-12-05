Kraftwerk announces 2025 US tour

Kraftwerk Perform In Auckland Dave Simpson/WireImage (Dave Simpson/WireImage)
By Josh Johnson

Kraftwerk has scheduled a U.S. tour for 2025.

The headlining outing launches March 6 in Philadelphia, and concludes April 24 in Dallas. It will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Kraftwerk's 1975 debut U.S. tour in support of their pioneering 1974 album, Autobahn.

Skateboarding icon Tony Hawk stars in a video announcing the tour, which you can watch streaming now on YouTube.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. local time. You can register now for a presale, which takes place Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit KraftwerkTour25.com.

Kraftwerk's 2025 plans also include performing at Coachella.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

