Kim Gordon releases deluxe edition of ﻿'The Collective'﻿ album

By Josh Johnson

Kim Gordon has released a deluxe edition of her latest solo album, The Collective.

The expanded set is out now via digital outlets and will be released on vinyl Dec. 13. It includes two bonus tracks: the June single "ECRP" and a previously unreleased cut titled "Bangin' on the Freeway."

You can watch the "Bangin' on the Freeway" video, directed by Gordon's daughter Coco Gordon Moore, streaming now on YouTube.

The Collective, Gordon's sophomore solo album, dropped in March.

