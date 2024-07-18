Kim Gordon picks Billie Eilish as her pop icon of choice

Count Kim Gordon as a Billie Eillish fan.

Speaking with The Guardian, the Sonic Youth bassist/vocalist shares, "When it comes to pop icons, I would choose Billie Eilish."

Gordon's comments about the "bad guy" artist followed a less enthusiastic review of another pop star, Taylor Swift.

"I don't know if it's controversial but I'm not really a fan of Taylor Swift," Gordon says. "I couldn't tell you what her music sounded like, actually."

Gordon debuted a new solo single, "ECRP," in June. It follows her new album, The Collective, which dropped in March.

