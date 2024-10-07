Kim Deal releases new song, "A Good Time Pushed," off debut solo album

Kim Deal has released a new song called "A Good Time Pushed," a track off the Breeders frontwoman's upcoming debut solo album, Nobody Loves You More.

"A Good Time Pushed" is described as celebrating "the beginning and end of a relationship," and features Deal's Breeders bandmates Jim Macpherson and Kelley Deal. You can listen to it now via digital outlets.

Nobody Loves You More is due out Nov. 22. It also includes the previously released songs "Coast" and "Crystal Breath."

The Breeders, meanwhile, had a busy year touring, including dates opening for Olivia Rodrigo.

