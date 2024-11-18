Kim Deal announces solo tour dates

The Breeders frontwoman and ex-Pixies bassist Kim Deal has announced a U.S. tour in support of her upcoming solo debut album, Nobody Loves You More.

The outing begins March 10 in Boston and concludes March 30 in San Diego. Presales begin Tuesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit KimDealMusic.com.

Along with the tour news, Deal has released the Nobody Loves You More title track, which you can listen to now via digital outlets.

The album Nobody Loves You More drops Nov. 22. It also includes the previously released songs "Coast," "Crystal Breath" and "A Good Time Pushed."

