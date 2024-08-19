The Killers thinking of pulling a Billy Joel at site of Las Vegas residency

2016 Governors Ball Music Festival - Day 2 Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for Governors Ball (Jeff Kravitz)

By Josh Johnson

Mr. Brightside may be following in the footsteps of the Piano Man.

The Killers are in the midst of their 10-show residency at Las Vegas' Colosseum at Caesars Palace, and frontman Brandon Flowers tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the band might make playing the venue an annual thing.

"We are so in love with this stage, and the way that looks, that we have already kicked around the idea of, 'What if this was a thing where we come back every now and then?'" Flowers says. "Just save the stage, and every year come back, like Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden."

Joel, of course, played monthly shows at the famed New York City arena for 10 years before wrapping his residency in July.

Meanwhile, The Killers' Colosseum residency concludes Sept. 1. It celebrates the 20th anniversary of the group's 2004 debut album, Hot Fuss.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

