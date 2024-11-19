The Killers announce 2025 dates for ﻿'Hot Fuss'﻿ Vegas residency

The Killers have added a trio of 2025 dates to their Las Vegas residency celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album, Hot Fuss.

The shows take place Jan. 22, Jan. 24 and Jan. 25. Each night The Killers will perform Hot Fuss in full.

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT, and tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. PT. For all ticket info, visit TheKillersMusic.com.

The Vegas residency launched in August in celebration of Hot Fuss' 20th anniversary. The album spawned the signature Killers hit, "Mr. Brightside."

