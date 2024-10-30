K.Flay shares new 'softer versions' of songs for '﻿I'm Making Friends with the Silence'﻿ EP

By Josh Johnson

K.Flay has shared two more songs off her upcoming EP, I'm Making Friends with the Silence.

As previously reported, the set includes "softer versions" of songs off K.Flay's 2023 album, MONO, which took its name from the "Blood in the Cut" artist losing hearing in her right ear.

The latest tracks are updated recordings of the songs "Perfectly Alone" and "Bar Soap."

"MONO ends with ['Perfectly Alone'] and the new EP begins with it," K.Flay says. "I used to believe that chaos was a proxy for meaning, that the more volatile my life felt, the more deeply i was living. turns out i was wrong ... lmk if u relate."

I'm Making Friends with the Silence drops Nov. 12.

K.Flay will launch a U.S. tour in February.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!