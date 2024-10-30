K.Flay shares new 'softer versions' of songs for '﻿I'm Making Friends with the Silence'﻿ EP

K.Flay has shared two more songs off her upcoming EP, I'm Making Friends with the Silence.

As previously reported, the set includes "softer versions" of songs off K.Flay's 2023 album, MONO, which took its name from the "Blood in the Cut" artist losing hearing in her right ear.

The latest tracks are updated recordings of the songs "Perfectly Alone" and "Bar Soap."

"MONO ends with ['Perfectly Alone'] and the new EP begins with it," K.Flay says. "I used to believe that chaos was a proxy for meaning, that the more volatile my life felt, the more deeply i was living. turns out i was wrong ... lmk if u relate."

I'm Making Friends with the Silence drops Nov. 12.

K.Flay will launch a U.S. tour in February.

